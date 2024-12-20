Constitutionally bound: Couple marries by taking oath on Preamble, circling Ambedkar's photo

RAIPUR: JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation.

The preamble of our Constitution does set lofty standards indeed.

And now a couple in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district have sealed their allegiance with an oath on this very preamble.

The unique marriage ceremony held at Kapu village in Jashpur, 350 km north-east of Raipur, even avoided the traditional Hindu marriage rituals like ‘7 pheres’ (around the sacred fire), no spiritual symbol mangal-sutra or vermilion powder on a bride's forehead and also without any ‘band-baja’.

The couple belonging to the Satnami (scheduled caste) community chose the “auspicious” day of birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas (founder of Satnam sect) on 18 November to solemnise their marriage.

During the ceremony, the couple, both graduates, exchanged varmalas but there were no mantras chanted by a priest. Instead, they circled the image of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, and took their vows while reciting the Preamble, holding a copy of the Constitution in their hands.