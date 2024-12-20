Constitutionally bound: Couple marries by taking oath on Preamble, circling Ambedkar's photo

RAIPUR: JUSTICE, social, economic and political;
LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;
EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;
and to promote among them all
FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation.
The preamble of our Constitution does set lofty standards indeed.
And now a couple in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district have sealed their allegiance with an oath on this very preamble.
The unique marriage ceremony held at Kapu village in Jashpur, 350 km north-east of Raipur, even avoided the traditional Hindu marriage rituals like ‘7 pheres’ (around the sacred fire), no spiritual symbol mangal-sutra or vermilion powder on a bride's forehead and also without any ‘band-baja’.
The couple belonging to the Satnami (scheduled caste) community chose the “auspicious” day of birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas (founder of Satnam sect) on 18 November to solemnise their marriage.
During the ceremony, the couple, both graduates, exchanged varmalas but there were no mantras chanted by a priest. Instead, they circled the image of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, and took their vows while reciting the Preamble, holding a copy of the Constitution in their hands.
Such an exceptional marriage has led to talks and uplifting views in the region since the move is seen as a guiding light for others on avoiding to incur needless expenses on wedding rituals.
“We have made up our mind on organising such a marriage and taking oath on the Constitution. Not just our families, relatives but the community members too are happy with our decision as they attended the occasion extending their blessings. Our motive was also intended to avoid unnecessary expenditure,” said Yaman Lahre and Pratima, the newly-wed couple.
“Such marriage is quite inspiring to those who are planning simple marriage without exorbitant expenses on ceremony or rituals. The couple underlined the notion, which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi often is seen advocating on the Constitution as ‘a book of love’ containing thoughts and philosophies that work as uniting factors in the country”, said Ramesh Sharma, a journalist from Pathalgaon in Jashpur, who attended the marriage.
Initially, the couple was uncertain about how things would unfold, but they were later seen delighted as the wedding turned into a memorable occasion for their families and friends.