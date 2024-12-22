Academician’s word book to help tribal kids learn their language in Odisha

ROURKELA: It is no secret that use of Odia and Hindi has been impacting the mother tongue learning of tribal children in Sundargarh. A Rourkela-based academician Seemita Mohanty has been trying to undo this damage.

Seemita, an English professor in the department of Humanities and Social Sciences at NIT-Rourkela, with the help of research scholar of the institute K Viswanath has conceptualised and prepared a multilingual picture word book in six tribal languages for first generation tribal learners in Rourkela.

The languages are Sadri, Ho, Santali, Munda, Khadia and Oraon alongside Odia, Hindi and English. The book ‘Asapadhiba Ama Bhasa’ contains 376 commonly used words with the same meaning in the six tribal languages. The idea, she says, is to equip the first-generation tribal learners with words from the tribal context along with their meaning in Odia, Hindi and English.

“Multilingual education is a pedagogical approach that fosters understanding and appreciation of other cultures and languages. The picture word book enables the tribal children to learn the same word in nine languages in an entertaining way for sustainable multilingualism,” said the academician who was the coordinator of the Centre of Excellence for Tribal Studies at NIT-Rourkela between 2017 and 2022.

She feels intergenerational transmission of languages among tribals is rapidly declining.

Tribal children prefer using dominant languages like Odia and Hindi while conversing at home or school. This is also why many of the tribal languages have become extinct; some others are on the verge of becoming extinct while some are endangered.