From chains to change: Vinoth’s fight against bonded labour

CHENNAI: The air hung heavy with the stench of sweat and fear. Tiny hands, calloused and scarred, clutched at the rough fabric of a tattered shirt. Two-year-old Vinoth, his eyes wide with confusion and terror, watched as his parents were bound, their cries echoing through the cavernous rice mill in Ponneri.

This was not a playground, not a loving home, but a prison forged from debt and despair, a consequence of the advance his parents had taken from the mill owner. The chains that bit into his parents’ wrists seemed to bind his own spirit, a chilling premonition of the childhood that would be stolen from him.

For four agonising years, the rice mill became their world. Vinoth, a mere toddler, witnessed his parents’ struggle, their bodies bent under the weight of crushing labour.

Even after their rescue in 2006, the scars remained. Relocated to Tiruvallur, Vinoth’s family and community continued to face hardship. The struggle for basic necessities, the humiliation of bureaucratic indifference when seeking ration cards, community certificates, and even Aadhaar cards – these experiences fuelled a burning desire for change within him.

“We Irula community members are connected by our history of bondage,” Vinoth, now a 24-year-old graduate, explains. “Due to low literacy and poor awareness, many are harassed and exploited. I’ve seen them struggling to get basic rights, with officials demanding bribes.”