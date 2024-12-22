From Village to victory: Sricharani shines in WPL auction

KADAPA: Born in a small Kadapa village, Nallapureddy Sricharani’s dreams once seemed to be distant. Through sheer determination, relentless hard work, and unwavering family support, this 20-year-old all-rounder has become the pride of Andhra Pradesh, securing a Rs 55 lakh deal with Delhi Capitals for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 season.

From an early age, Sricharani was fascinated by cricket, despite no one in her immediate family playing the game. Drawing inspiration from her maternal uncle Kishore Reddy, she developed a passion for cricket. By her teenage years, she had already competed in four national-level athletic tournaments and won medals in State-level long jump and kho-kho. However, her heart remained with cricket.

Sricharani’s parents initially encouraged her to focus on athletics, concerned about the challenges of switching to cricket. Nevertheless, her determination convinced them to support her dreams. Under the guidance of her uncle initially, and later professional coaches like Suresh in Hyderabad and Prasad and Madhu Sudhan Reddy at ACA-YS Raja Reddy Stadium in Kadapa, she honed her skills and became an all-rounder.

Despite the challenges of long-distance travel and limited resources, Sricharani trained rigorously and quickly rose through the ranks. Within a year of starting her cricket journey, she debuted in State-level matches. Her teammates even likened her bowling style to that of Ravindra Jadeja.