Kadapa couple shows a ‘thread’ of sustainability to rural women

VIJAYAWADA: Generally, banana farmers dump stems after the crop harvest, causing a waste disposal problem. The potential of the eco-waste had gone untapped for quite a long time.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Pullagura Sreenivasulu and Chennu Anandakumari, a couple from Kadapa district, had come up with an innovative idea to utilise it for eco-friendly products, besides showing an effective solution to the agri waste disposal problem.
Fuelled by the idea of finding eco-friendly solutions, they left nine-to-five jobs, and decided to turn their vision into reality. What started as a simple idea to repurpose banana waste has since evolved into a transformative initiative, empowering banana farmers and rural women.
Despite financial hurdles and logistics challenges, the couple’s vision had finally taken shape. With the help of the Centre’s Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), the couple founded Musa Fibral in Kadapa in September 2022, after months of research, trial and error. This agri-startup had become the first banana fibre manufacturer in Andhra Pradesh.
The couple has so far developed 25 biodegradable products from banana fibre, including handicrafts, paper, cardboard, biofertilisers, banana wicks, cutlery, toys, sanitary napkins and home furnishing items, ensuring that no part of the banana tree goes unused. Inspired by the ancient Indian concept of Nara Vastralu, garments made from natural fibre, the couple had envisioned an innovative adaptation, blending tradition with modernity.
Beyond sustainability, the couple’s novel initiative has made a profound social impact. They collaborated with over 1,400 farmers, sourcing banana stems that otherwise go waste. The couple is also providing training to rural women in making banana fibre products. Over 50 to 60 women, primarily handloom weavers, have been trained to produce products from banana fibre, empowering them to augment their family income. The couple’s startup has already established 11 banana fibre extraction units in the State.
Sreenivasulu said, “Our main objective is to commercialise natural fibres globally, and encourage the use of these fibres in eco-friendly and sustainable products that protect the environment.”
The couple’s efforts have garnered attention far beyond Andhra Pradesh. Through their collaboration with Lepakshi, the products have reached Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. Additionally, NRIs and international customers have shown keen interest in their sustainable offerings, further amplifying the reach of banana fibre.
The couple’s eco-friendly endeavour has been showcased at prominent platforms, including the Maha Kumbh Mela, India’s largest startup event, and the Vijayawada Textile Conference.
Their dedication to innovation has also led them to apply for a patent for their unique and natural method of smoothing banana fibre. Adding to their vision, Anandakumari said, “We aim to take banana fibre products from farm to home, showcasing the uniqueness of nature while promoting sustainability.”