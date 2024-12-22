Kadapa couple shows a ‘thread’ of sustainability to rural women

VIJAYAWADA: Generally, banana farmers dump stems after the crop harvest, causing a waste disposal problem. The potential of the eco-waste had gone untapped for quite a long time.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Pullagura Sreenivasulu and Chennu Anandakumari, a couple from Kadapa district, had come up with an innovative idea to utilise it for eco-friendly products, besides showing an effective solution to the agri waste disposal problem.

Fuelled by the idea of finding eco-friendly solutions, they left nine-to-five jobs, and decided to turn their vision into reality. What started as a simple idea to repurpose banana waste has since evolved into a transformative initiative, empowering banana farmers and rural women.

Despite financial hurdles and logistics challenges, the couple’s vision had finally taken shape. With the help of the Centre’s Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), the couple founded Musa Fibral in Kadapa in September 2022, after months of research, trial and error. This agri-startup had become the first banana fibre manufacturer in Andhra Pradesh.

The couple has so far developed 25 biodegradable products from banana fibre, including handicrafts, paper, cardboard, biofertilisers, banana wicks, cutlery, toys, sanitary napkins and home furnishing items, ensuring that no part of the banana tree goes unused. Inspired by the ancient Indian concept of Nara Vastralu, garments made from natural fibre, the couple had envisioned an innovative adaptation, blending tradition with modernity.