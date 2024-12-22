Pharmacist’s passion to enrich Santali language

BHUBANESWAR: Development of a community’s language is important to keep its heritage alive, believes Santali writer Maheswar Soren. Which is why, he has been juggling between his passion for writing and profession as a pharmacist for over a decade to enrich Santali language by authoring books, dramas and scripts for films on various aspects of his community. One of his dramas has been chosen for this year’s Central Sahitya Akademi Award.

Maheswar will receive the award for ‘Seched Sawnta Ren Andha Manmi’ (Blind People of an Educated Society) that he had written in 2018. The drama is a take on people who do not wish to shoulder the responsibility of building a society that upholds human values.

The 44-year-old is the youngest Santali writer from Odisha to receive the prestigious literary honour, the others being Damayanti Beshra (2009), Gangadhar Hansda (2012), Arjun Charan Hembram (2013), Gobinda Chandra Majhi (2016) and Kali Charan Hembram (2019).

A pharmacist at Jagannathpur community health centre (CHC) in Mahanga block of Cuttack district, Maheswar finds it difficult to balance writing and his hectic work schedule. “But I write for the cause of Santali language. Its development and propagation across the country is essential to keep the Santali heritage and traditions alive,” said the author who hails from Udala in Mayurbhanj.

He started writing in Odia when he was in Class IX. As years passed by, Maheswar shifted to writing in his mother tongue Santali. He considers himself lucky to have cleared his matriculation examination in Santali.

After completing his ITI in stenography from a government-run ITI institution in Cuttack, he pursued his Plus II in Mayurbhanj and then went on to study D Pharm. While he continued contributing stories, short stories, essays, poems to local Santali magazines, his first serious stint with publishing began only after he started working as a pharmacist in a government-run health centre in 2009.