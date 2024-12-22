Subiksha: Fisherwoman who conquered deep blue

THOOTHUKUDI: The Periyathalai shoreline is alive with the sound of crashing waves when a silhouette emerges in the faint glow of the moonlit sky, balancing fishing nets on her shoulder as the salt-laden wind whips around her.

It is common for people on the seashore to carry a fish basket on their heads, but carrying fishing nets on their shoulders is uncommon.

Subiksha, a 23-year-old fisherwoman, moves with the ease of someone born to the sea. A fibre craft boat waits at the water’s edge, bobbing against the fierce waves. As her father and brother push the vessel into the surf, Subiksha climbs aboard, ready to chart yet another daring voyage into the dark, unpredictable waters.

Unlike most women in her village, who stick to selling the day’s catch on the shore, Subiksha has embraced the life of a full-fledged fisherwoman — a role traditionally reserved for men. From casting nets to hauling them back with precision, she has defied societal norms to claim her place in the deep blue, where every journey is a test of endurance and skill.

For Subiksha, the sea is both a challenge and a calling. Fishing isn’t just about physical strength; it demands courage and precision, she says. Over the past two years, Subiksha has joined her father, J Kumar, and brother, K Leander (22), in their fishing trips, defying high waves and stormy weather. The family ventures as far as 12 nautical miles into the sea, leaving at 1 am and returning by 10 am.

Her first experience at sea was anything but ordinary. “It was a dark, moonless night and the stars shone like scattered diamonds. I was mesmerised by the beauty of the deep sea but terrified by the towering waves that lifted the boat and dropped it sharply,” she recalls. Despite her initial nerves, she didn’t succumb to nausea—a rite of passage that convinced her father to let her continue fishing.

Her father, however, was reluctant at first. “The coast off Periyathalai is among the most violent on the Coromandel coast, with strong waves and challenging conditions. I didn’t want her to face these risks,” says Kumar. But Subiksha’s persistence eventually won him over.