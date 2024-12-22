Two teens, thousands of books, mission to rewrite futures

MADURAI: In the urban jungle of Chennai, where childhood dreams often wither under the scorching sun of inequality, two teenagers rose to defy the odds. Aditi Srivatsan and Neha Govindarajan knew the stakes were high. Failure was not an option. Their weapon of choice: books, each page a seed of hope, ready to blossom in the most barren of landscapes.

In 2023, Aditi and Neha, both 17 years old and residents of Chennai, set out to bridge the educational divide for underprivileged children. This passion culminated in the Blue Lilac Foundation, a movement devoted to collecting and distributing books to schools that lacked resources. Collaborating with local organisations and homeowners’ associations, they managed to collect and donate around 4,700 books.

The seed for this initiative had been planted years ago in Neha’s heart. “My grandmother was forced to abandon her education after the fifth grade due to societal pressures,” Neha recalled. “She would often share her unfulfilled thirst for learning. That stuck with me, making me realise how many children still lack access to basic resources.” It was from these reflections that the idea of the Blue Lilac Foundation was born.

When Aditi proposed collecting books for underprivileged children, Neha initially hesitated. “But Aditi reminded me that one doesn’t need to wait until their thirties to engage in social service. So, we decided to act,” Neha explained. Their first step took them to Lancor Apartments in Sholinganallur, a posh housing complex. Nervous at first, they nevertheless approached residents to collect books, explaining their vision. To their delight the residents responded enthusiastically, donating generously. By June 2023, they had amassed 350 books, ranging from textbooks to fiction, which they donated to Sarojini Varadappan Girls School in Chennai.

For Aditi, the inspiration came from her grandfather, AR Sridhar, a retired officer from the Reserve Bank of India, who instilled in her a lifelong commitment to giving back. One day, while sorting through old books on his bookshelf, Aditi realised that over 100 of her schoolbooks were gathering dust. That’s when she knew they had to do something bigger.

The duo’s efforts didn’t stop at one book drive. Their next milestone was a visit to the New Hope New Life Orphanage, home to girls from marginalised communities, including daughters of farmers and daily wage workers.