Visakhapatnam students pioneer seagrass restoration, win US fellowship

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four students from Dr Lankapalli Bullaya College in Visakhapatnam have taken a remarkable step in addressing coastal erosion and climate change by pioneering a project focused on restoring seagrass ecosystems.

Their innovative approach has not only garnered recognition but also earned them a 10-day fellowship trip to the United States, where they will collaborate with global climate experts.

The students — T Harshitha, A Tejaambika, M Ashwini, and J Karthikeya Narayana — are final year B.Sc. students specialising in Biotechnology, Microbiology, and Chemistry.

Their ambitious project, titled ‘Pioneering Blue Carbon Ecosystems: Restoring Seagrass Meadows on Visakhapatnam Coast,’ was part of the Climate Tank Accelerator competition. This initiative, organised by the Student Society for Climate Change Awareness (SSCCA) in collaboration with Seeds of Peace USA, brought together young innovators from five South Asian countries to develop practical solutions to climate challenges.

The Visakhapatnam team stood out among competitors, securing $1,000 in seed funding and the chance to present their work alongside winning teams from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Their focus on seagrass meadows, which absorb 33% more carbon dioxide than terrestrial plants, highlights the vital role these ecosystems play in carbon sequestration and coastal protection.