Pandemic changed the game for this young table tennis star

KHAMMAM: The pandemic, a force that halted dreams for many, unexpectedly ignited a passion in 10-year-old Kotagiri Hitesh Sriranga from Tallada village. Forced to abandon his cricket aspirations, he stumbled upon table tennis, a sport that would soon become his obsession.

His table tennis career began at the age of seven in 2020-21 under the guidance of his coach, K Samba Murthy. Murthy, spotting immense potential in the young athlete, honed his skills with advanced techniques and constant encouragement.

Supported wholeheartedly by his parents, Kotagiri Praveen and Sravani, Hitesh’s growth was rapid and promising. His father, Praveen, who runs Bala Bharathi School—where Hitesh also studies — was so inspired by his son’s progress that he set up a table tennis facility on campus, encouraging other students to take up the sport. “Initially, tournaments were challenging,” Hitesh tells TNIE, “but I gradually found my footing and began to taste victory.”

Hitesh’s medal tally is a testament to his dedication and skill. He clinched a gold medal at the DRS Sports Meet under-11 category in Hyderabad in November 2022, followed by a bronze medal in the same meet in September 2023.

His winning streak continued with another gold in the under-11 category at the DRS Sports Meet in October 2024 and a gold medal in the under-12 category at the GS Table Tennis Tournament in Karimnagar this year. Adding to his achievements, he won silver at the 68th School Games Federation of Telangana in Hyderabad and secured fourth place in the state-level TT rankings in June earlier this year.

At the national level, Hitesh showcased his talent in the Ultimate Table Tennis National Ranking Championships, participating in Hyderabad in June 2024 and securing third rank in the event held in Kerala in December.

Hitesh credits his parents and coach for his success. “My parents are working hard to support me in achieving my dreams,” he says. “Coach Samba Murthy has been incredible—I wouldn’t be here without him.”

His father Praveen tells TNIE: “Hitesh initially loved cricket, but the pandemic changed everything. His switch to table tennis proved to be a blessing in disguise, and we are proud to see his dedication.”

With the experience of 30 tournaments, Hitesh has one ultimate goal: “To play in the Olympics and bring home a medal.”