Sakhi centre lives up to its name for women, girls

KARIMNAGAR: Behind the statistics lies a tapestry of human stories – stories of resilience, courage and the unwavering support offered by the Sakhi one-stop centre (OSC) in the city. For over 3,000 women and girls, the Sakhi OSC has been a sanctuary, a place to heal and reclaim their lives. In the last seven years, the OSC has been a haven for victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, acid attacks, child marriages and other atrocities.

Till December 25, the OSC has addressed around 3,420 cases. It provides services such as legal counselling, medical assistance and police support to help victims overcome their trauma. “We focus on offering legal counselling, medical aid and police assistance to ensure the victims regain their confidence and find a way forward,” says centre administrator Damara Laxmi.

The statistics speak volumes about the OSC’s impact: 1,251 victims have received legal counselling, 524 have benefited from medical assistance and 923 women and girls have been given shelter. The centre has also rescued 238 persons and successfully resolved 3,152 cases.

Operating under the Women and Child Welfare Department, the Sakhi OSC is funded jointly by the Union (75%) and state (25%) governments.

What sets the Sakhi Centre apart is its comprehensive structure. The team comprises an administrator, a legal counsellor for expert advice, two social counsellors to provide psychological support, paramedical staff for medical aid and security personnel to ensure safety. The OSC even has a dedicated rescue vehicle on standby to respond to distress calls from anywhere in the district.

In the past, victims had to visit multiple agencies to address different aspects of their crises. The Sakhi OSC eliminates this burden by providing all necessary services under one roof, making the recovery process more accessible and less daunting.

Efforts are also underway to create awareness about the centre’s services. Women in distress can reach out to the Sakhi OSC at any time by calling 63027 10901, ensuring help is just a phone call away.