A typewriter and reams of poetry

BENGALURU: Amidst the tall, slender trees of Cubbon Park, the chirp of birds, the cool morning breeze, the giggles of little children and groups of people huddled together and reading their favourite books, an old typewriter clatters away in a corner — the random thoughts of people and the world that is passing by like a movie script.
Ruby Naaz spends her Saturdays in Cubbon Park, writing poetry on her typewriter for anyone who approaches her, and sometimes simply just listening to people’s stories. A wordsmith and nature lover, Naaz enjoys writing free poetry for people who come in search of her at the park. Amid the buzz of activity in Bengaluru’s lush park, she loves watching the world go by, people enjoying their weekend, birds tweeting, squirrels scuttering about and spending quiet mornings with her best poet, Nature.
Handed down to her by her aunt, the six-decade-old typewriter has captured the attention of young and old alike. In an era where people have abandoned writing, Naaz has brought back a means to revive the power of words through an archaic piece of equipment that leaves park goers awed.
Back on July 15, 2023, Naaz decided to carry her typewriter to the park, find a comfortable spot and start writing. The sight of the old typewriter, attracted people to her, with many asking her what she was up to. “I offered to write them a poem and when they asked what the charges are, I always say- the charges are nothing but love,” says Naaz.
What started as a random thought to simply bring her typewriter and write poetry for people, turned into something groups of people looked forward to, in just a couple of weeks. After all, who wouldn’t like a poem written just for them and all about them, and on an antique typewriter too! Besides, in this fast-paced era, when people have little time to talk of themselves and all the time to ponder over their problems, Naaz has given hundreds of people the space to simply talk, let their feelings flow and their minds to love and receive love.
“Love and just love is what has motivated me to start writing for people. I am here to remind the world that it is still a better place and does not require any effort at changing it. We have all forgotten that we are loved and that the world still has love,” says Naaz, as she talks about her inspiration behind writing for random people at the park.
When strangers approach her, she engages in pensive conversations with them. Words, feelings and emotions flow effortlessly when people talk to her, as if they have known her all their lives. Naaz later puts these first impressions into written words, a poem that only the engager can relate to. The impromptu poem and the free-flowing conversations are factors that make strangers return to Naaz. While some are friends, others are strangers who just want to talk and get a glimpse of themselves through the written word, typed away by someone who listens to them. Moreover, there are others who visit her to watch, observe and simply be present.
Hassan, one of Naaz’s friends who got a poem written for him a couple of months ago, says, “Ruby gives people the space to talk. Apart from the poems, people come to her to simply talk. And she heeds to all of them without judging her listeners.”
Naaz has written over 200 poems for strangers at Cubbon Park in the past six months. Besides writing poems for people, she looks forward to crafting workshops and webinars for corporates and individuals and teach ‘Self expression through poetry’. “Healing is a by-product of love, and loving begins when the self is expressed unapologetically and finds strength in shared vulnerabilities,” she adds.