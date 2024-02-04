A typewriter and reams of poetry

Back on July 15, 2023, Naaz decided to carry her typewriter to the park, find a comfortable spot and start writing. The sight of the old typewriter, attracted people to her, with many asking her what she was up to. “I offered to write them a poem and when they asked what the charges are, I always say- the charges are nothing but love,” says Naaz.

What started as a random thought to simply bring her typewriter and write poetry for people, turned into something groups of people looked forward to, in just a couple of weeks. After all, who wouldn’t like a poem written just for them and all about them, and on an antique typewriter too! Besides, in this fast-paced era, when people have little time to talk of themselves and all the time to ponder over their problems, Naaz has given hundreds of people the space to simply talk, let their feelings flow and their minds to love and receive love.

“Love and just love is what has motivated me to start writing for people. I am here to remind the world that it is still a better place and does not require any effort at changing it. We have all forgotten that we are loved and that the world still has love,” says Naaz, as she talks about her inspiration behind writing for random people at the park.