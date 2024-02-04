Assam’s ‘12th Fail’

“Those days, almost 99 per cent of the households in the villages of Morigaon relied heavily on fishing. People would catch fish and sell them to buy rice and other necessities. I, too, was involved in this activity. During the dry season, people would slog as daily wagers,” the IAS officer says.

Hit hard by the floods, Konwar did not go to school for six months in Class IX. When his school’s headmaster learnt about his plight, he arranged for books and a uniform for him.

Konwar cleared his Class X board in the second division and enrolled in a college. However, as it was some 15 km away and he had to work to look after his family, he could hardly afford to attend his classes. He lost his focus on his studies and failed the Class XII board.

“It was ignominious not just for me but for everyone in the family as people knew me as Haren master’s son,” Konwar says. “The next year, I worked hard and appeared as a private candidate for the exam. I secured first division,” he adds.

It was during this period that the ULFA movement began to gain ground in the Assam political landscape, the oufit garnering popularity especially among youth. Konwar too was inspired, but did not join the outfit.

“We saw many young and handsome ULFA members roaming around our area, holding rallies and meetings in the 90s. They put up posters on electric poles to inform people that they banned liquor and gambling. I had a friend, and we studied together till Class X. Then, he joined ULFA and, in due course, became a most wanted member of the group in Morigaon district,” Konwar says.

“Those days, we liked whatever they said. They inspired us and were our role models. They would move around riding Yamaha, and we felt all powers were with them,” the IAS officer says.He says after the outfit had introduced summer paddy in Morigaon, it turned the district into a rice bowl. It helped the locals tremendously, Konwar says.

After graduating and post-graduating in political science from Gauhati University, Konwar cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET). He wanted to become a college teacher and briefly taught at a private college in Nagaon until he decided to sit for the civil services exam. He went to Delhi, took coaching for a year and returned home.

“While I was doing post-graduation, my goal was to clear NET to land a job at a college. I was the topper in the university and cleared NET, too. Then, I felt I could work for the marginalised sections of society. I thought bureaucracy was the best area, for it has more opportunities. So, I decided to sit for the civil services exams,” Konwar says.

He could not clear mains on his first attempt in 2008 but cracked the exam in 2010 and secured the 119th rank. Society had helped him when he struggled in his youth and as a student. Now, Konwar is keen to return the favour.

Despite his hectic schedule, he takes his time to guide youngsters aspiring to become civil servants.

“Talent-wise, our students do not have any issues. If they get proper guidance, they can also clear such exams. Many students come to me to know how to prepare for the exam. Some come with a specific problem. You become more confident when you talk to somebody who has cleared it. I try to help them out,” Konwar says.