Beyond the call of duty: The face of friendly policing in Kagaznagar

ADILABAD: Shortly after taking charge in December, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a meeting with IAS and IPS officers from across the state, underscored the importance of ‘friendly policing’. With a focus on resolving problems faced by the common man, Revanth had asserted that a public servant should go above and beyond of call of duty to help the public.

A police constable from Kagaznagar, Panjala Niwas Goud, is an embodiment of that idea. Despite having a demanding schedule, he is a big proponent of social service and allocates 15% of his salary to support underprivileged students. This includes distributing notebooks, school bags, pads, pens and pencils. Additionally, he extends financial assistance to students facing difficulties in paying their fees.