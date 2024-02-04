Beyond the call of duty: The face of friendly policing in Kagaznagar

ADILABAD: Shortly after taking charge in December, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a meeting with IAS and IPS officers from across the state, underscored the importance of ‘friendly policing’. With a focus on resolving problems faced by the common man, Revanth had asserted that a public servant should go above and beyond of call of duty to help the public.
A police constable from Kagaznagar, Panjala Niwas Goud, is an embodiment of that idea. Despite having a demanding schedule, he is a big proponent of social service and allocates 15% of his salary to support underprivileged students. This includes distributing notebooks, school bags, pads, pens and pencils. Additionally, he extends financial assistance to students facing difficulties in paying their fees.
Recently, he helped construct a toilet at the Mandal Praja Parishad School (MPPS) in Dahegaon mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district. As there was no toilet, the female students and the lone woman teacher were facing some difficulty and were forced to use a temporary toilet set up using polythene covers.
Learning about the plight of the students, Niwas had the toilet constructed during the Sankranti holidays in a record time of five days. When the school reopened after vacation, the restroom was ready for use. He spent Rs 20,000 from his savings to perpetuate the memory of his late father Panajla Mondaiah who was a sub-inspector.
Speaking to TNIE, Niwas says: “I went to schools which had no basic facilities, especially toilets. I know the problems the students face when there is no toilet.”
Subsequently, students and teachers from another government school in Jandaguda approached him for assistance in building a bathroom. However, Niwas laments that he has not been able to complete the work due to financial constraints.
Change of lanes
In 2008, when Niwas was employed at a private sector bank, he was overcome by a desire to perform social service. Since his father was in the police, it was almost a no-brainer for him to follow senior Panjala’s path. He cleared the exams in 2013 and has been a police constable since.
Apart from helping financially disadvantaged students, Niwas also provides free boxing coaching to 25 to 30 students in Kagaznagar. He supports their participation in various national competitions, offering financial assistance for tournaments and nurturing talent.
His efforts have borne fruit, as five of his students have been selected for national-level boxing tournaments. Notable achievements include Manthene Sai Kumar participating in the All India University Boxing Championship, Nikode Sujatha in the All India Inter University Boxing Championship, and Paidipally Laxmipriya in the Boxing Federation of India Championship — all in the 2021-22 academic year.
Furthermore, two of his students, Shivanand Agniveer and Pranay SGF, secured government jobs after participating in the 5th Youth Games and University Games in 2023. One of his other students, Preeti, was also selected for the Border Security Force (BSF).
Beyond his philanthropic and sporting endeavours, Niwas has secured agreements with the Mohan Foundation for the donation of his body parts. He attributes his sense of service to his late father,.