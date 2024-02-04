Couple’s goat bank brings Kalahandi farmers out of poverty

BHAWANIPATNA : A decade back when management professionals Jayanti Mahapatra and her husband Biren Sahu returned to the latter’s native Salebhata village in Kalahandi after taking a break from their careers in Bengaluru, economic disparity and migration were two things that first came to their notice.

Today, they are empowering people of not just Salebhata but 40 more villages nearby by providing livelihood through goatery under their start-up Manikstu Agro. The couple has opened a ‘goat bank’ and are promoting goat breeding through community farming. Manikstu Agro is currently associated with researchers in goat farming from NARI (National Agriculture Research Institute) at Phalton, Maharashtra.

“My husband and I were always passionate about farming and had visited a lot of high-tech farms, agro companies, dairies, poultries and other agri-ventures. We wondered something similar could not be done in Odisha. This is why we started Manikstu in Kalahandi,” she said.