Discounts with a mission

HYDERABAD: When Hyderabad-based Sudha Gorthi visited the US in 2016, she came across a garage sale: people selling unused and unwanted household goods from their front lawns or garages. “It was my Eureka moment. I called up a few women I knew with a plan to set up the first ‘Charity Jumble Sale’,” the 83-year-old tells TNIE.

This was aimed at selling donated goods to support charitable organisations, started in 2016. Since then, it has since blossomed into a large-scale initiative and attracted over 1,000 customers.

The annual sale features a wide array of items — from used footwear and golf clubs to large refrigerators — at discounted prices.

“We request donors to clean the items they’re donating. This includes clothes, which are washed and ironed. Sometimes, the clothes still have their price tags attached, yet we sell them for less than half the original price,” says Lalitha Aiyer, the chairperson of the sales group.

A team comprising seven women, who are all over the age of 75, residing in Sainikpuri and Vayupuri, organises the sale with the assistance of more than 60 volunteers. This year, the 8th Charity Jumble Sale is being organised on Sunday at the Vayupuri Recreation Centre from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Preparations for this year’s sale began in October 2023. We receive used goods from across the city, either directly or via apps such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido,” Lalitha informs.