How to take down the HIVe mind

CHENNAI: Let’s spread awareness, not the virus! For someone who battles HIV infection and its dreaded outcome, AIDS, the maxim may not sound so appealing. The social stigma associated with it is as debilitating as the physical and mental trauma. Very few can fight the life-threatening disease positively against several odds that include societal attitudes influenced by fear and misinformation.

But G Sanjai, a 21-year-old from rural Namakkal, who has been living with HIV since birth, recently took a courageous decision to openly share his condition in a bid to dispel the general prejudice against those who are HIV-positive.

His decision not to hide the infection was not merely a personal one but was influenced by the touching story of a Class 7 girl who participates in support meetings for HIV-positive individuals in their locality. The girl, residing with her grandmother after losing her parents, faced discrimination when her teachers, succumbing to the stigma surrounding HIV, asked her not to come to school regularly.

Motivated by her challenges, Sanjai chose to talk about his experience of living with HIV in order to challenge and deplatform all misinformation surrounding the topic.

Sanjai stays with his father in Thottiyam Thottam village. His mother passed away recently. She had been HIV-positive, like his father. “I recall having to take three tablets each morning and night starting from Class 3. I wouldn’t always take them and often questioned why I was the only one required to take tablets when my sisters weren’t. I would be asked to sit separately at school when I developed wounds after failing to take tablets,” Sanjai recalls.

However, his life changed for the better when he started attending support group meetings for HIV-positive individuals when he was in Class 8. “I saw several people leading a healthy lifestyle with HIV and was inspired by them. Slowly, I started taking tablets regularly with the hope that I could also lead a normal life. However, I was still hesitant to tell people that I am HIV-positive and even told my friends only recently,” he says.

Thanks to consistent treatment, Sanjai now enjoys a healthy life, with his HIV status rendered ‘undetectable’. After completing a visual communications course, he now works as a video editor for an NGO that helps HIV-positive individuals.