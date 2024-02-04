Hundred hands strong: Hope, nourishment for 8,000 in Chennai

CHENNAI: "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,” so the adage goes. With a team of over 100 volunteers, ‘Nourishment for Needy’, an NGO based in Chennai, knows the power of togetherness. The group led by A Hakim Peer (47) tries to reach everyone in need – of food, shelter, medical care, education, and employment.

The organisation, which was formed in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, has so far raised around Rs 2 crore in funds and helped improve the lives of at least 8,000 people in and around the city.

It has been a very personal venture for Hakim Peer who had started off by simply helping a friend. From there, his activities slowly grew in scale and soon he understood the need for a bigger team to support as many individuals as possible. The assistance that began by using his personal funds slowly moved onto crowdfunding and donations.

The students of Ennore Kumaran Special School (government-aided) in the outskirts of the city have been the top-most beneficiaries of the team’s activities. Hakim Peer says, “Initially, we provided food for a few students here on certain days. But soon, we realised that the need is much bigger as most of the students are from economically weak backgrounds. Thus, we slowly expanded our activities. Now, we are proud to say that our NGO has been feeding all the students here daily, for the past one and a half years.”