Hyderabad: Cancer survivor’s culinary enterprise hits the streets

HYDERABAD: In the hit crime-drama series Breaking Bad, the protagonist Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) takes to ‘cooking’ methamphetamine after he is diagnosed with cancer. With a former student by his side, the chemistry schoolteacher grows up to be one of the feared names in local and international drug trade.

The show is a pithy portrayal of how a person is pushed to do the extreme when coming up against a terminal illness. Every year, February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

For 48-year-old Mekala Padma, a homemaker, the situation was quite similar when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Like White had Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul), she had a sidekick in the form of her 28-year-old son Mekala Anil Kumar, and they, quite similarly, took to ‘cooking’. However, instead of a banned drug, the duo started making and delivering hygienic and nutritious food for working professionals in the city.

Life has not been easy for Padma lately. After getting Covid-19 thrice and cancer after that, she felt lost. Anil had also lost his job during the pandemic. Amid the rising debts and medical bills, Padma felt like all was lost.