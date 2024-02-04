Just Action

CHHATTISGARH : Judges have the authority and competence to judge. And here is a Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, who is often seen going beyond his professional role in the court and creating impactful changes through his observations on the court premises and places of confinement or prisons in the state.
While safeguarding the Constitution or the rule of law, he endeavours to pursue the path of his wisdom--to monitor and evaluate the things or set-up during inspections on locations like courts or prisons to review how well they exist and are efficiently managed. On lapses, the officials are reminded to comply with their responsibilities and avoid negligence, though the Chief Justice never misses any chance to praise the good works executed.
On various occasions, Chief Justice Sinha, after attending a usual hearing of the day, has proceeded (abrupt visit) to district courts for close inspections.He takes time off from his usual work to proceed on surprise inspections of courts or jails during his unplanned stopover in districts he visits. Those familiar with his working style elucidate that for him, “fair play” should not remain confined to courts only.
After taking oath as the Chief Justice on March 29 last year, and in the span of his initial eight months, he covered every district and sessions court and a few central jails of the state during his inspection trip, the only high court judge to have done it, ever since a separate high court has been constituted in Bilaspur Chhattisgarh after the state was created in November 2000.
During every such move, Chief Justice Sinha examined and reviewed the existing set-up of supporting infrastructure and other essential amenities in courts or jails.
Observations and comprehensive inspection remain the distinctive features of his visit to various district courts, prisons, and detention homes, among others.
The Juvenile Justice Board was a key point of focus while examining. Lack of cleanliness, poor following of proper hygiene standards, and the rights ignored remain among his prime concerns. To understand the needs and challenges of juveniles and girls, he interacted with them.
In various district and session courts, he visited without any prior information, and he walked around the premises to observe the existing infrastructure, how well maintained the evidence room was, the working of the office in the courts, library, video conference room, server chamber, and the lock-up area.
The Chief Justice was regularly seen interacting with lawyers and giving patients hearing of their issues and problems during his inspection trip. “He never hesitated to reveal his views, appreciation or critical during his visit. The outcome of his surprise inspection trips remained perceptible in most of the district courts where one will find striking changes in the working, cleanliness and renovated infrastructure in the premises”, said state judicial officials.
While seeking feedback on the unsettled cases, Chief Justice Sinha asks the district and session courts to expedite the disposal of the old cases on priority. “Every litigant should get prompt justice. For this, all need to put in their efforts”, said the Chief Justice who, during his legal career, dealt with various branches of law, including constitutional, civil and criminal matters.
Chhattisgarh’s Central jails, Raipur Bilaspur were also covered during the inspection plan. The Chief Justice checked men’s and women’s prisons. While interacting with the prisoners, he inquired about basic facilities and arrangements, like health, treatment, and medicines available to them.
The collectors and superintendents of police often get suggestions from the chief justice during his visit to ensure the sites, establishments and appearance of district courts should remain as apparent as their reputation and stature.
Every little essential step can deliver a more significant role for welfare, addressing the system’s problems and catalysing change. Approved works that remained unattended after his trip were complied with. In various courts, he also expressed his satisfaction with the existing basic physical and organisational structures and facilities.
Wherever he felt the need to prioritise necessary improvement, the directives to the concerned authorities were issued during the visit, urging them for prompt repairs and renovations.