Just Action

CHHATTISGARH : Judges have the authority and competence to judge. And here is a Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, who is often seen going beyond his professional role in the court and creating impactful changes through his observations on the court premises and places of confinement or prisons in the state.

While safeguarding the Constitution or the rule of law, he endeavours to pursue the path of his wisdom--to monitor and evaluate the things or set-up during inspections on locations like courts or prisons to review how well they exist and are efficiently managed. On lapses, the officials are reminded to comply with their responsibilities and avoid negligence, though the Chief Justice never misses any chance to praise the good works executed.

On various occasions, Chief Justice Sinha, after attending a usual hearing of the day, has proceeded (abrupt visit) to district courts for close inspections.He takes time off from his usual work to proceed on surprise inspections of courts or jails during his unplanned stopover in districts he visits. Those familiar with his working style elucidate that for him, “fair play” should not remain confined to courts only.

After taking oath as the Chief Justice on March 29 last year, and in the span of his initial eight months, he covered every district and sessions court and a few central jails of the state during his inspection trip, the only high court judge to have done it, ever since a separate high court has been constituted in Bilaspur Chhattisgarh after the state was created in November 2000.

During every such move, Chief Justice Sinha examined and reviewed the existing set-up of supporting infrastructure and other essential amenities in courts or jails.