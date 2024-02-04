Sister-brother duo from Srikakulam excel in taekwondo

SRIKAKULAM: Jami Eekshita (14) and her brother Jami Sakshit (11) of Srikakulam have made taekwondo their passion in life and emerged as the best taekwondoins, besides excelling in academics. Eekshita, who won six gold medals in various district, State and zonal-level taekwondo tournaments, has been selected for the Khelo India nationals to be organised by the Sports Authority of India at Puducherry from February 7 to 9.

Sakshit, who won gold medals in the State-level Khelo India held at Nandyal recently, has been selected for the national sub-juniors tournament to be organised by the Taekwondo Federation of India at Raipur from February 4 to 9. The siblings’ parents Jami Kiran and Sravanthi run a small-scale business in Srikakulam. Eekshita and Sakshit have been undergoing training at taekwondo coach Majji Gowtham for the past six years. Eekshita, a 9th class student, said, “Every girl should learn self-defence techniques to protect herself now. I want to become an IPS officer and win an Olympic medal in taekwondo.”

Her brother Sakhsit wants to become a scientist, besides winning medals for India in international events. Speaking to TNIE, Gowtham said, “Taekwondo teaches not only self-defence techniques but also discipline and social activity. It is good for both physical and mental health. More and more children are evincing interest in learning taekwondo now. Eekshita and Sakshit are very dedicated, hardworking and disciplined students. I am confident that the sister and brother duo will excel in taekwondo and bring laurels to the State in the future.”