Taekwondo coach enables Krishna district students to win medals

VIJAYAWADA: In the spotlight of the Juniors and Seniors National Taekwondo Championship, the taekwondo students from Krishna district have not only showcased remarkable talent but have also triumphed over adversity.

Under the guidance of M Ankamma Rao, these athletes have risen above their challenging circumstances to clinch numerous prestigious medals, highlighting their resilience.

M Ankamma Rao, with his 4th DAN Black Belt, NIS Certificate holder, National Referee Certificate holder in Taekwondo, and a National Gold medalist, along with an MBA in HR & Marketing and MSc in Yoga, serves as a beacon of inspiration. As the present Taekwondo secretary of Krishna District Association, he has dedicated nearly 17 years to coaching in this field.

Speaking to TNIE, he emphasised, “Instead of making money in sports, I prefer to concentrate on players’ hard work and talent. I have conducted many special practice sessions for players but never charged any kind of fees from them.”

Currently serving as an instructor in nearly 38 schools, Ankamma Rao, along with his students who turned out as Taekwondo coaches, is imparting knowledge to over 1,000 students.

M Ankamma Rao said, “As a coach, I believe in nurturing talent and inspiring every student, regardless of background, to reach their fullest potential on their journey to the national stage.”

Recently, some of his students participated in the Taekwondo National Association Championship and won medals in their respective categories in both Kyorugi and Poomsae.

Several disciples of Ankamma Rao excelled in the recent Juniors and Seniors National Taekwondo Championship 2023-2024, organised in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

In the seniors division, S Sanjana bagged national gold and bronze medal wins in the Pair Poomsae and Kyorugi (49-53 Kgs weight category).

Sk Chan Basha, bagged two national gold medals in Men’s Pair Poomsae and Group Poomsae, along with a silver medal in Individual Poomsae.

P Victor Aditya, a budding MBA student, cliches national gold medal win in Men’s Group Poomsae at the national level underscores his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Also, Kondapalli Krishna Vamsi, a final-year B-Tech student achieved national gold medal in Men’s Group Poomsae at the national level.

In the Juniors Division, M Yona, Class X student’s national gold medal win in Kyorugi (46-48 Kgs weight category) is a testament to his unwavering dedication.

S Pavani Sai, an Intermediate student’s national bronze medal in Individual Poomsae and silver medal in Group Poomsae are a testament to her indomitable spirit. Y Chandrika Naidu, clinched to a national silver in Poomsae, reflecting her steadfast pursuit of excellence. With the efforts of these Krishna district players, Andhra Pradesh emerged as the overall champion in this National Taekwondo Championship.

Ankamma Rao expressed his hopes for his students to practice more, achieve more medals in upcoming tournaments, and represent the nation internationally. As a coach, he aspires not only for national medals but also for growth in their game and success in their lives.