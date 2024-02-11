Committed to the cause of poor students’ empowerment

KADAPA: Aiming to uplift underprivileged, Katuru Phani Raj Kumar has been actively involved himself in various service programmes extending a helping hand to the government school students in the fields of education and health. Considered a role model in community services, 55-year-old Raja Kumar, a native of Vijayawada, drew inspiration from Puttaparthi Sathya Sai Baba, whom he met in 2002, and has been providing basic services to the government school students over the past two decades.

Dr Phani Raj Kumar, who holds a Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering, had worked in Indian Army for 11 years, Intel Group, and Tech Mahindra in the USA, before serving as the Director of ChainSys Corporation, USA. With the establishment of the Harita Foundation in 2008, he has been actively conducting service programmes in collaboration with friends and donors, and has been providing basic facilities to government school students, incentive prizes through the ‘My Voice’ programme, and personality development initiatives.

Raj Kumar’s unwavering commitment to service and his tireless efforts to improve the lives of others exemplify the true spirit of philanthropy and compassion. The impact of Raj Kumar’s philanthropic endeavours extends beyond mere financial assistance, as evidenced by his holistic approach to uplifting communities through education and social welfare initiatives.