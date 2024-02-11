Empowering people with disabilities in hospitality

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a world where individuals with disabilities often face hurdles to employment and societal misconceptions, Hotel Winsar Park in Visakhapatnam stands as a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment. Within its walls, the success stories of Prakash, Durga Prasad, Parvathi Durga Prasad and Naidu, all aged below 30, have unfolded, showcasing the hotel’s commitment to providing equal opportunities to all and breaking stereotypes.
Despite the disabilities, Prakash and Parvathi Durga Prasad, both deaf and dumb, along with Durga Prasad, partially deaf and dumb, and Naidu, physically handicapped, have showcased their talent, handling various tasks independently.
Sarat Chandra Challa, executive director of Hotel Winsar Park, shared the hotel’s journey in hiring individuals with disabilities.
He mentioned receiving a phone call in 2016 from an organisation dedicated to training such individuals, aiming for their self-employment and empowerment. Since then, the hotel has been consistently providing employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities, witnessing the growth and success of its diverse workforce.
Challa highlighted the humility, compassion and contentment displayed by the employees with disabilities. “They are very humble and compassionate, and they feel content with what they have,” he said.
Reflecting on the impact of this initiative, he revealed that many individuals with disabilities, who started their career at Winsar Hotel, have gone on to get married, find other jobs, and settle in different places.
Tulasi, a coworker at Winsar Park, spoke about the harmonious work environment created by the inclusion of the quartet. Dispelling misconceptions about individuals with deafness, she said, “People think individuals with deafness are slow or difficult, but that is not the case with them.” She emphasised the ease of communication and collaboration, stressing the mutual respect and understanding that permeate interactions among employees, regardless of their abilities.
Expressing satisfaction with his work, Durga Prasad said, “I do all kinds of work I am assigned. From setting tables to arranging utensils, I do everything all by myself. I equally enjoy my time with my colleagues as they are very supportive and understanding.”
Winsar Park’s commitment to providing employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities continues to make a positive impact on both employees and the society.