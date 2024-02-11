Empowering people with disabilities in hospitality

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a world where individuals with disabilities often face hurdles to employment and societal misconceptions, Hotel Winsar Park in Visakhapatnam stands as a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment. Within its walls, the success stories of Prakash, Durga Prasad, Parvathi Durga Prasad and Naidu, all aged below 30, have unfolded, showcasing the hotel’s commitment to providing equal opportunities to all and breaking stereotypes.

Despite the disabilities, Prakash and Parvathi Durga Prasad, both deaf and dumb, along with Durga Prasad, partially deaf and dumb, and Naidu, physically handicapped, have showcased their talent, handling various tasks independently.

Sarat Chandra Challa, executive director of Hotel Winsar Park, shared the hotel’s journey in hiring individuals with disabilities.

He mentioned receiving a phone call in 2016 from an organisation dedicated to training such individuals, aiming for their self-employment and empowerment. Since then, the hotel has been consistently providing employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities, witnessing the growth and success of its diverse workforce.