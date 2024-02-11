Green foot forward

RAJASTHAN: A serene expanse of the Benad area nestled adjacent to the bustling city of Jaipur is not just a vast expanse spanning forty bighas but an embodiment of a lifelong dream. This lush patch reflects the relentless pursuit of excellence by 64-year-old BS Rajbala. With each passing season, this farm bears witness to Rajbala’s unwavering commitment to sustainable agriculture, serving as a testament to her passion and perseverance.
Rajbala’s journey into organic farming is a testament to the power of determination and resilience. Despite never having the opportunity to attend school, her innate love for the land and an unwavering work ethic have propelled her into the ranks of successful agro-entrepreneurs. Today, she stands as a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals, showcasing that one can surmount any obstacle with determination.
“I never had the privilege of formal education,” she reflects, “but through sheer hard work and dedication, I’ve carved a niche for myself in the field of organic farming,” she says.
Her efforts contribute to the health and well-being of her consumers and act as a safeguard against potentially lethal diseases like cancer.
Rajbala elucidates, “Initially, I grew pesticide and chemical-free vegetables solely for my family’s consumption, but now, I’m proud to offer these wholesome products to others, thereby aiding in their fight against severe diseases.”
The diversity of produce on Rajbala’s farm is truly astounding. From seasonal fruit trees such as papaya, mango, and pomegranate to many vegetables, including ginger, turmeric, beetroot, and tomatoes, her fields are a testament to the abundance organic farming can yield.Moreover, her expertise extends to cultivating pulses and spices, providing fodder for cattle and ensuring sustainability across all facets of her farm.
However, Rajbala’s commitment to sustainability transcends the cultivation of crops. Adorning her farm are three large polyhouses, where vibrant Dutch roses bloom in various colours. The demand for these blooms is such that they fetch a daily income of Rs 12,000, underscoring the economic viability of organic farming practices.
“Following my husband’s passing,” she recalls, “I embarked on the journey of organic farming, and today, I am proud to say that I earn Rs 30 lakh annually.”
In addition to her impressive array of fruit trees and vegetable crops, Rajbala has achieved remarkable yields, including an 11 kg bottle gourd and a 5 kg radish, harvested collaboratively by two individuals. Such feats underscore the efficacy of teamwork and the bountiful rewards of organic farming practices.
“The cultivation of an 11 kg bottle gourd or a 5 kg radish was beyond my wildest imagination,” Rajbala marvels, “but through collaboration and dedication, we have achieved the seemingly impossible.”
Rajbala’s commitment to eschewing pesticides and artificial fertilizers in favour of organic methods is commendable and consequential. By leveraging natural resources and sustainable practices, she ensures the quality and safety of her produce and contributes towards the preservation of the environment.
“Organic farming demands hard work and investment but the rewards, both in terms of health and environmental sustainability, far outweigh the challenges.” she asserts.
What sets Rajbala apart is her farming acumen and unwavering dedication to sharing her knowledge and inspiring others.
Supported by her daughters and daughters-in-law, she educates her community about the benefits of organic farming through social media, exhibitions, and workshops. Her farm has become a haven for enthusiasts from far and wide, eager to learn the intricacies of organic farming and replicate her success.
Despite her lack of formal education, Rajbala’s thirst for knowledge knows no bounds. Drawing inspiration from iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, she has honed her skills through self-learning and practical experience. Her story serves as a poignant reminder that education is not confined to a classroom; instead, it is a lifelong journey of discovery and growth.
“Despite not having a formal education, I have managed to instil values of excellence and determination in my children, one of whom is an Income Tax Commissioner, while the other has graduated in law from London,” Rajbala reflects proudly.
Rajbala’s daughter-in-law, Riya, plays a pivotal role in expanding the reach of their organic produce through social media platforms. By leveraging technology, they promote their products and educate the public about the benefits of organic farming practices.
“Social media has been instrumental in disseminating information about organic farming,” Riya says, “and through platforms like Facebook and Instagram, we can reach a wider audience, thereby fostering awareness and appreciation for sustainable agricultural practices.”
As Rajbala continues to nurture her farm and community, her legacy grows stronger each day. Through her unwavering dedication to organic farming, she has transformed her life and sown the seeds of a healthier, more sustainable future for future generations.
Her story is a testament to the transformative power of determination, resilience, and a deep-rooted connection to the land. Rajbala says, “My farm is not just my livelihood; it is my legacy— a testament to the boundless potential of passion and perseverance.”