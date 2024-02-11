Guntur man gets best results in intercropping

GUNTUR: With a determination to implement innovative interventions in the farming sector and benefit the wider community, this 41-year-old farmer switched to natural farming, paving the way for several farmers to earn profits.

Dusari Prudhvi Raju, a native of Kollipara in Guntur district, began his journey into natural farming with outstanding ingenuity, even as a conventional farmer, after facing numerous challenges that made agriculture financially and environmentally unsustainable for him.

Explaining his journey into natural farming, Prudhvi Raju said, “Despite applying copious amounts of chemical pesticides and fertilisers, my turmeric crop fell prey to the rhizome rot disease. I suffered severe losses and was trapped in a vicious cycle of increasing costs and unsustainability. During that dire situation, natural farming became a beacon of hope for all my farming problems.”