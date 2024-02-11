Puducherry: Once destitute, he now offers a home to many

PUDUCHERRY: In the heart of bustling cities, we come across hundreds of homeless people every day. Though you see them, they are always invisible. You barely get to hear them as their voices are drowned out by the buzz of urban life. C Anumuthu was one among them. Born into poverty, he was forced into child labour after his father died when he was seven.

“I remember working as a daily wager with my mother. I earned Rs 4 a day and my mother, Rs 6. With that amount, we had to feed our family of four and there have been instances where we have starved due to no work too. One summer when both my mother and I did not have work, I used to even go to the nearby field and steal groundnuts to reduce our starvation,” says Anumuthu.

“I was enrolled into school, but I couldn’t attend classes due to financial issues at home. The only time I went to school was to get a free uniform, shoes, and books provided by the government. However, life changed at the age of 11 when a kind-hearted priest, Rev Joe Arimpoor enrolled me into a boarding school in Tirupathur where I completed my schooling.

Later, I moved to Hyderabad to do a course in ITI in electrical stream. As I was interested in multimedia, I also studied that in a college in Tiruchy and became a professional photographer/videographer using a camera given to me by Rev Arimpoor. However, my biggest desire was to help those in need and make sure that no one would have to live a life like I did,” he reminisces.

It was a strong desire within him to help ease the suffering of others. To make them visible and heard, C Anumuthu started his NGO, Snehan. In 2008, Snehan was established to uplift homeless people in Puducherry and it generated income by selling cotton products and partnerships with educational institutions, Snehan not only supported destitute people, but also sustains itself financially.