Reviving bawadis – A ‘well’come initiative

VIJAYAPURA: The proverb ‘old is gold’ often reminds us of the achievements of the bygone era – some even thousands of years into the past. Inspiring structures built by our ancestors stand tall even today, helping mankind the same way they did when they were constructed.

And bawadis or open wells of Vijayapura in North Karnataka are one such awe-inspiring structures whose revival has changed thousands of lives.

Till a year ago, Sumangala Katti from Khaja Nagar of Vijayapura was among hundreds of residents frustrated with the city corporation for releasing water once every 10 days. But with the revival of Sandal Bawadi — built during the Adil Shahi era (1490-1686), over a thousand houses are now getting water almost every day. The open well that remained filthy and unused for decades has become an endless source of water as residents get tap water from the bawadi at least two hours daily.

About a quarter km away, Tehmeena Bagwan, a resident of Sakaf Roza area, gets water supplied from another open well. Though small compared to the giant Sandal Bawadi, this well has been supplying water to the residents for over 15 years.

While two open wells of Sakaf Roza were revived in 2008, Sandal Bawadi was revived about a year ago. Nisar Ahmed, the waterman appointed by the Water and Sewerage Board to release water from the wells, said, “These three open wells are working efficiently and have solved the water crisis here.”

Man behind the initiative

These three wells supply water to over 3,000 houses in Ward No. 28 of Viajayapura. “While we are supplying water from Sandal Bawadi close to 1,000 houses, it has the potential to cater to at least 2,000 more houses as it is a huge 75x75 feet open well. We have installed two 10 HP pumps to draw water,” said Kaisar Inamdar, 54, the man behind reviving the three wells.