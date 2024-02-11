What sets University of Hyderabad's award-winning CASEST centre apart from others

HYDERABAD: While the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is known across the country for its excellent academic facilities, faculty and infrastructure, it was particularly surprising, yet strangely satisfying, for the team at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST) of the School of Physics at UoH when it received the Technovation Award 2024 for ‘Best Skilling Entity’ by the India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA), the country’s premier industry body for Electronics Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing, in January.

The award recognised the hands-on training imparted to students of the MTech (Integrated Circuits Technology) and MTech (Microelectronics and Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) Design) programmes.

“When you think of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), you think of science courses, humanities or liberal arts etc. No one thinks of a technical course like this,” Professor Ghanashyam Krishna, head of CASEST, told TNIE.

Stating that CASEST was the first in the university to have a ‘clean room’ fabrication facility. The students are trained in Class 1000 (particle count in the air not exceeding a total of 1,000 particles per cubic foot of a size 0.5 micron and larger) and Class 100 (particle count not exceeding a total of 100 particles per cubic foot of a size 0.5 micron and larger) clean rooms.