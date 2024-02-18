Breaking the cycle: On a mission to empower the marginalised

HYDERABAD: Whenever I mention Singareni Colony to a GHMC official, the response is usually: ‘Notorious place’,” Professor Sujatha Surepally, founder of the Dalit Women’s Collective, recounts. Tagged such for its high crime rate, Singareni Colony, situated in Santhosh Nagar circle, grapples with multi-faceted challenges that threaten the well-being of its residents, — a majority of whom come from SC and ST communities, apart from a few immigrants.

For a child growing up in such a background, it is very easy to give up and resort to a life on the margins. To break the cycle of poverty and deprivation, Surepally, who is also a professor at Satavahana University, has been running 11 learning centres for the past two years. As many as 300 children from marginalised backgrounds are taught basic language, arithmetics and science by the teachers, who are youths from the locality who completed their Intermediate education.

The centre offers regular classes in mathematics, language and computer skills. Additionally, during the summer months, karate, drawing, dance, cricket and carrom are organised. These recreational activities not only engage children but also provide a safe space away from abusive families and predatory surroundings, Surepally tells TNIE.

Through her interactions with the residents and social workers, Surepally found that garbage, a seemingly innocuous issue, lay at the root of Singareni Colony’s myriad problems. A large amount of waste was dumped near an empty plot of land near the VAMBAY (Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana) houses. Before the Republic Day celebration this year, which was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surepally implored GHMC officials to clear the area, but her requests fell on deaf ears, prompting her to spend `10,000/per month out of her pocket, so that it can be used as a classroom and play area from now.

Many children used to have to navigate through flowing drainage, particularly during the rainy season, to access the sole government primary school in the area. Diseases like malaria and dengue are common. “All the problems that persist in this area are invariably linked to the life of the child. Children get affected by unhealthy, unsafe and unhygienic environments. There are issues of mental health among children who come from abusive homes,” Surrepally remarks.