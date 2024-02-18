Couple on a mission to ensure better healthcare for vulnerable communities in southern Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: In a dimly lit hallway of a government hospital in Madurai, where flickering lights cast a muted glow, a stretcher with bodies of three newborns was wheeled into the postmortem ward. C Anandaraj watched on, motionless, as the squeaky wheels of the stretcher broke the eerie silence. It was so heart-rending.

Anandaraj was visiting victims of caste violence at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) when he came across the bodies of three babies.

The authorities told him that many critical cases from across Madurai and neighbouring districts are referred to GRH, but the hospital was short on incubators and ventilators back then.

"Lack of essential medical equipment led to infant deaths,” recalls the 41-year-old health rights activist.

On that gut-wrenching day at GRH in 2009, Anandaraj, who was working for a Dalit rights organisation then, decided to embark on a mission to bring about systemic change in the public health sector.

Since then, armed with meticulous research and countless Right To Information (RTI) applications, Anandaraj and his wife Veronica Mary (36) have filed over 120 Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, demanding better healthcare facilities for vulnerable communities of southern districts.

“An RTI revealed that more than 700 infants die in GRH in a year. My subsequent PIL resulted in the hospital getting a Rs 150-crore Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) unit with state-of-the-art medical equipment,” says a proud Anandaraj.

Anandaraj and Mary, who have made a massive impact with endless nights of scanning through RTI responses, have recently exposed alarming statistics like the 1,448 deliveries of underage girls in 34 months in Tirunelveli district. Their PILs also led to announcement of fertility centres and emergency care units at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Government Hospital for Women and Children in Chennai and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.