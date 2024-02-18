Meet specially-abled Jammu cricketer Amir Hussain Lone

JAMMU & KASHMIR: In obstinate refusal to let his disability come in the path to success has earned differently abled Amir Hussain Lone of Jammu and Kashmir praises from the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar and industrialist Gautam Adani.
Hailing from the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir, Lone had lost his arms in a childhood accident.
Triumphing over the tragedy with his grit and determination, Lone plays cricket and has represented and captained the para cricket team of the union territory.
“I was very passionate about cricket and started playing the game at the tender age of seven. Unfortunately, when I was eight, I lost both my arms in an accident in a sawmill. Here started my journey of struggle and despair,” said Lone, a resident of Waghama, Bijbehara, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
“After spending three years in a hospital, I finally returned home but only to hear visitors sympathising with me and telling my family that I should not have survived the accident as leading a physically disabled life will be worse”.
However, his family, including his grandmother, stood as a pillar of strength and gave him unwavering support and the courage to survive and fight back.
“My life has been replete with challenges. In school, I was subjected to many unpleasant experiences, including societal prejudices. Soon, I realised that the discrimination was not limited to the four walls of the school but was all-pervasive. But I did not give up on my passion- playing cricket. I burnt the midnight oil and put a lot of effort into bowling with my feet and batting by placing the bat between my shoulder and neck. It was not an easy job. Initially, the pain was excruciating,” said Amir, an ardent fan of cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar.
His hard work finally paid off as he made it to the Jammu and Kashmir para cricket team.Amir has represented and captained the para cricket team of J&K.“I played my first nationals in 2013 in Delhi. I have gone to Bangladesh, Nepal and Dubai to play matches. I have played at different places in the country and everywhere a lot of love, affection, appreciation and support came my way,” he said.
Through his resilience, Amir has not only overcome the challenges of daily life but also become proficient in using his feet for various tasks like lifting a teacup, holding a book, writing, shaving, washing, using smartphones and combing his hair.
“In 2016, Sachin Tendulkar sent me a bat with a signature. Every cricketer in the country has appreciated and lauded me,” he said.
“I went to Mumbai and played cricket there. We played with normal people, and when people saw me bowl and bat without arms, they were amazed. They applauded me,” he said.Sachin Tendulkar and business tycoon Gautam Adani recently hailed his achievements.
“I have been a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar since my childhood. I want to thank him,” said Amir on the unexpected recognition from one of his cricketing greats.
He also expressed his gratitude to Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, for extending support to him.
Gautam Adani has promised unwavering support in his unique journey.
Amir, who has played cricket all over the country, is disappointed that the support he should have got in his home state, he did not get it.
“The institutions should support specially-abled children so they can also excel in their specific fields,” said Amir. While lamenting the lack of support in his home state, Amir said he has made himself strong enough not to depend on others.
“Memories of people belittling me with their sympathies continue to haunt me. I still recall that wherever I went, I would be greeted with sympathetic looks and words. “Poor boy! He is incapable of doing anything as he is physically challenged. I wanted to prove them wrong, and through my grit, determination and hard work, I have succeeded”.Today, Amir is a shining example for all differently-abled people.
“Don’t ruin your lives in frustration. Never accept defeat and work hard with dedication and zeal to fulfil your goals, and you will succeed,” said Amir in his message to the youngsters, both differently abled and the others.
Societal prejudices
Triumphing over the tragedy with his grit and determination, Lone plays cricket and has represented and captained the para cricket team of the union territory. “My life has been replete with challenges. In school, I was subjected to many unpleasant experiences, including societal prejudices,” he says.