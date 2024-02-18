Meet specially-abled Jammu cricketer Amir Hussain Lone

JAMMU & KASHMIR: In obstinate refusal to let his disability come in the path to success has earned differently abled Amir Hussain Lone of Jammu and Kashmir praises from the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Hailing from the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir, Lone had lost his arms in a childhood accident.

Triumphing over the tragedy with his grit and determination, Lone plays cricket and has represented and captained the para cricket team of the union territory.

“I was very passionate about cricket and started playing the game at the tender age of seven. Unfortunately, when I was eight, I lost both my arms in an accident in a sawmill. Here started my journey of struggle and despair,” said Lone, a resident of Waghama, Bijbehara, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“After spending three years in a hospital, I finally returned home but only to hear visitors sympathising with me and telling my family that I should not have survived the accident as leading a physically disabled life will be worse”.

However, his family, including his grandmother, stood as a pillar of strength and gave him unwavering support and the courage to survive and fight back.

“My life has been replete with challenges. In school, I was subjected to many unpleasant experiences, including societal prejudices. Soon, I realised that the discrimination was not limited to the four walls of the school but was all-pervasive. But I did not give up on my passion- playing cricket. I burnt the midnight oil and put a lot of effort into bowling with my feet and batting by placing the bat between my shoulder and neck. It was not an easy job. Initially, the pain was excruciating,” said Amir, an ardent fan of cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar.