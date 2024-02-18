Solace of the mind

UDUPI : While the menace of alcoholism and drug abuse on an individual’s physical and mental health is well-documented, the ill-effects of it on families, especially children, are often overlooked. The vulnerability of such children to emotional inefficacy and challenges faced by them while growing up in adverse circumstances is a matter of concern that needs to be addressed. Alcoholism or any substance abuse by parents will have a huge impact on children as the habit interferes with parenting duties and family bonding. And this makes it vital to have camps to create awareness on the trauma such children face and to help them get out of it.

While Dr AV Baliga Memorial Hospital in Udupi has been organising alcohol de-addiction camps for the last two decades, it was in 2016 that the idea of organising ‘Children of Alcoholics (COA) Awareness Week’ was conceptualised by its doctors – Dr P V Bhandary and Dr Virupaksha Devaramane. Dr Bhandary is the medical director and psychiatrist at the hospital, while Dr Devaramane is the consultant psychiatrist at the hospital.

Children of Alcoholics (COA) Awareness Week is observed from February 11 to 17. Over 2,000 people who suffered from alcoholism have defeated it in the last two decades after de-addiction camps at the hospital. Dr Devaramane told The New Sunday Express that the concept of COA Awareness Week shot into the limelight during the 1990s in the US and European countries when The National Association for Children of Alcoholics, UK and The National Association for Children of Addiction (NACoA), US, started observing the awareness week. But it is yet to gain popularity in India.