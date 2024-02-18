Tamil Nadu: Transforming lives, one street at a time

ERODE: Draped in a cotton saree, Jayalakshmi flits around the room of a care home in Salem. She wipes off drool from the face of a girl while feeding another. This Sri Lankan woman, who once battled mental health issues and rehabilitated by Atchayam Trust, is now tending to children with intellectual disability.

P Naveen Kumar (30), founder of Atchayam Trust, a rehabilitation centre for the destitute, can never forget the night he met Jayalakshmi first. “In 2021, I was on a walk near Erode GH when I came across a dishevelled woman crouched in the darkness with bruises all over her body. When I tried to approach her, she was erratic and terrified.” His voice cracks up as he explains how she was afraid of him. “This is because most men would thrash her for rejecting their sexual advances. I waited patiently and with the help of other caretakers and police, tended to her wounds.”

After being orphaned at a very young age, Jayalaskhmi got married to Rajashekaran. However, her husband deserted her soon. Unable to cope with the death of her infant as well, Jayalakshmi went through a brief period of depression. She was left in the streets and would soon be susceptible to multiple sexual predators and brutal abuse.

The Atchayam team gave her the psychiatric help she needed and admitted her to E comwell trust where she is currently employed. This is one of the many day-to-day incidents handled by volunteers of Atchayam Trust, an organisation that rescues and rehabilitates people abandoned by their families in the streets of Erode. They have rescued and rehabilitated more than 1,500 people in the last 10 years.

Naveen said, “We have successfully rehabilitated 1,270 out of 1,500 destitute. Most have been reunited with their families and a majority of them are working. A few who have been rehabilitated through Atchayam help us to save others.” Born to a father with disability and a mother who suffers from intense rheumatoid arthritis at Paithampara village in Tiruchy, Naveen was raised by his grandmother. Mostly left to fend for himself, Naveen would clear weeds from the fields in the morning for Rs 4. After school, he would rush to clear cow dung off the stables in the two-hour window between school and tuition.

He soon joined a mechanical engineering course at Kumarapalayam college. In his second year of college, Naveen was walking to his hostel when a person with disability begged him for money. He handed over the Rs 10 he had saved for dinner. When Naveen asked the man why he begged, he answered that because he was disabled, most people looked down on him and didn’t give him any job.