Two-year-old from Sattenapalli etches his name in India Book of Records

GUNTUR : A living testament to the saying that age is merely a number, two-year-old toddler Desu Vedesh from Sattenapalli has etched his name in the India Book of Records for his exceptional memory. He astoundingly identified over 100 animals, fruits, human organs, and freedom fighters within a remarkable time of 19 minutes.

Speaking to TNIE, his father Avinash said, “Vedansh’s remarkable abilities have garnered him widespread recognition. While children his age typically engage in nursery rhymes or lullabies, Vedansh effortlessly distinguishes various images of animals, reptiles, fish, and other marine life.”

His extraordinary memory and nationwide acclaim for recognising diverse animals, human organs, and historical figures are truly commendable. This innate talent was first noticed by his mother, Vyshnavi, when she observed him effortlessly identifying images of different animals.

One evening, while watching National Geographic, he swiftly recognised various fish species and other animals, some solely by their sounds. When asked to recall the names of animals and notable personalities, he effortlessly did so on numerous occasions.

Vedansh’s parents recorded a video showcasing him identifying flashcards of 20 animals, 20 fruits, parts of the human body, good habits, 27 freedom fighters, 30 household items, the English alphabet, and performing 25 actions within a record time. The video was then submitted to the India Book of Records (IBR). After a few months, Vedansh’s achievement was officially recognised by IBR.

For his outstanding feat, Vedansh received a certificate, a medal, a metal pen, an IBR badge, and an identity card. Hailing from Guntur, Desu Vedansh is now titled as an ‘IBR Achiever’ for his remarkable abilities showcased at the age of two years and two months, as declared by IBR.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our little boy’s accomplishments. We believe that every child possesses unique talents that deserve to be nurtured with care,” said Avinash.