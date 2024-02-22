IIT Jodhpur develops first 'Make in India' human breath sensor to measure alcohol content

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur researchers have developed the first ‘Make in India’ human breath sensor based on metal oxides and nano silicon operating at room temperature.

The device's main function is to measure alcohol content in the breath in drunk and driving cases.

The technology is also very useful for the detection of diseases such as asthma, diabetic ketoacidosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrest, where the person's breath volatile organic compounds are monitored.

It was felt that there was a greater need for the development of a quick, affordable, non-invasive health monitoring device, given the growing concerns about the adverse impact of air pollution on human health and the environment.

While the existing sensors are based on fuel cell-based technology or metal oxide technology, the researchers thought to take the challenge and take up the work and develop a breath VOC sensor whose cost will be less than the existing fuel cell technology-based device.

In similar lines, the research team has developed a Breath monitoring sensor based on partially reduced graphene oxide.

A similar electronic nose can be utilized for volatile organic compounds (VOC) monitoring in the environment as well as for the detection and measurement of other breath biomarkers for disease by modifying the sensors and machine learning algorithms.