Madhya Pradesh's barasingha and gaur populations soar thanks to conservation efforts

MADHYA PRADESH : Declared the state animal of Madhya Pradesh in 1955, described as integral to the state’s ecology and culture, the Barasingha or the hard ground swamp deer (scientifically speaking) population stood at a robust 3000-plus at the Kanha National Park (KNP) in 1938.

However, owing to loss of ideal habitat (tall grasslands), particularly due to rising human population, cattle herding and agriculture, besides unchecked poaching, brought the Barasingha (among one of the most endangered mammals in the world) to the brink of extinction, with its numbers depleting to just 66 in 1966-67 at the KNP.

Melange interventions followed, the authorities jolted from slumber; villages are relocated, the KNP widened to expand Barasingha grazing grounds. Evacuated sites are turned into habitats for the Barasingha though active grassland management (planting of tall grass), swamp creation, to reduce sympatric (within species) competition, in the meadows and in-situ conservation enclosures, has worked wonders for zooming the Barasingha population at the KNP in subsequent decades.

“Only 66 Barasinghas at the KNP in 1966-67 is now a thing of the past; their estimated numbers there have crossed 2,000. Concerted conservation efforts which particularly included a 25 hectares predator-free environment, without predators like python, tigers, leopards or wild dogs, has helped Barasingha population to grow exponentially at KNP,” Madhya Pradesh’s additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF-Wildlife) Subhranjan Sen said.