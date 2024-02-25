Tender side: UP's top cop inspires with literary genius and law enforcement leadership

UTTAR PRADESH : As he traverses the rich tapestry of law and literature, 2001-batch IPS officer of the UP cadre and the Inspector General of Police in Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar’s vibrant persona shines brilliantly. A skilled engineer and lawyer hailing from the enchanting Bundelkhand region of UP, he seamlessly melds his academic prowess with his innate creativity. With a plethora of literary works under his belt and numerous more in the offing, including a comprehensive guide on revenue laws, Kumar’s legacy as a poet-cop continues to dazzle and inspire.

In the bustling realm of law enforcement, where Praveen Kumar orchestrates tireless strategies to combat crime and ensure public safety, a captivating duality emerges. Can the tender soul of a poet find refuge within the rigorous confines of this profession? Praveen Kumar gracefully embodies this paradox.

By day, he stands as a formidable figure in law enforcement, renowned for his strategic brilliance and knack for earning accolades and challenging assignments from the government. Yet, by night, he metamorphoses into a wordsmith, weaving intricate verses that resonate with the depths of human emotion. His collection, “Woh Ek Aur Mann,” stands as a testament to his poetic prowess, earning him acclaim from the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan.

His latest masterpiece, “Aao Ayodhya Dham,” crafted as an ode to Ayodhya post the consecration of Ram Lalla, has enraptured countless hearts. Through his words, he paints a vivid tableau of the ancient city, capturing not only its physical splendour but also its rich historical and spiritual heritage. The poem, complemented by a viral video showcasing Ayodhya’s timeless landmarks, serves as a poignant reminder of the city’s profound significance.