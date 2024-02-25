Tender side: UP's top cop inspires with literary genius and law enforcement leadership

UTTAR PRADESH : As he traverses the rich tapestry of law and literature, 2001-batch IPS officer of the UP cadre and the Inspector General of Police in Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar’s vibrant persona shines brilliantly. A skilled engineer and lawyer hailing from the enchanting Bundelkhand region of UP, he seamlessly melds his academic prowess with his innate creativity. With a plethora of literary works under his belt and numerous more in the offing, including a comprehensive guide on revenue laws, Kumar’s legacy as a poet-cop continues to dazzle and inspire.
In the bustling realm of law enforcement, where Praveen Kumar orchestrates tireless strategies to combat crime and ensure public safety, a captivating duality emerges. Can the tender soul of a poet find refuge within the rigorous confines of this profession? Praveen Kumar gracefully embodies this paradox.
By day, he stands as a formidable figure in law enforcement, renowned for his strategic brilliance and knack for earning accolades and challenging assignments from the government. Yet, by night, he metamorphoses into a wordsmith, weaving intricate verses that resonate with the depths of human emotion. His collection, “Woh Ek Aur Mann,” stands as a testament to his poetic prowess, earning him acclaim from the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan.
His latest masterpiece, “Aao Ayodhya Dham,” crafted as an ode to Ayodhya post the consecration of Ram Lalla, has enraptured countless hearts. Through his words, he paints a vivid tableau of the ancient city, capturing not only its physical splendour but also its rich historical and spiritual heritage. The poem, complemented by a viral video showcasing Ayodhya’s timeless landmarks, serves as a poignant reminder of the city’s profound significance.
“This is an effort not only to acquaint police officers with the essence of Lord Ram but also to enlighten them on the history and significance of Ayodhya, so they welcome every visitor and guest with the reverence befitting our tradition and ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’,” he says, adding “I realised that those coming to Ayodhya from different parts of the country and abroad should know more about the historical aspects of this land, which extend beyond the Ram temple or Hanumangarhi.”
For Kumar, law enforcement and literature are not disparate realms but intertwined passions that fuel his creativity. His interactions with people from all walks of life often inspire emotive verses, reflecting the myriad experiences encountered in his line of duty.
When such experiences find expression in words, they culminate in the compilation of 112 poems depicting myriad shades of life within ‘Woh Ek Aur Mann (That Another Soul)’ from the pen of Kumar. This compilation vividly portrays love, life, desire, dreams, thirst, vision, night, reality, the chirping of birds, silence, transfer, parade, bonfire, and even the challenges of Covid, each serving as pieces of emotive expression.
Through his poetry, Kumar eloquently articulates the complexities of the human experience, from the joys of love and companionship to the challenges of duty and sacrifice. Each verse is imbued with a profound sense of empathy and understanding, offering solace to the weary soul.