Aware-ness and safety beyond mere hashtags

After three years of social media maneuvering, learning, and unlearning, Sandhiyan decided to take his initiatives offline, in 2015. He took up AWARE full time and quit his job in 2017. After putting together his own team, he organised campaigns such as ChildlineSeDosti, Menstruation OpenWalk, Child Safety Education, Safe and Unsafe Behaviours instead of Good Touch - Bad Touch, Mental Health, and focused on the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) and PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace) Act. Right now, AWARE is on a mission to reach 10 lakh children by November 19, 2024, World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse.