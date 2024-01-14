‘From dust to dignity’: Justice Shivaraj V patil’s journey is time well spent

Shivamurthy Shivacharya Mahaswamiji of Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Brihanmath, Sirigere, was amazed by the artistic mind of Justice Patil. One noticeable aspect of the latter was his suggestion to the designer of his biography. He proposed that the cover page of the book should include two images -- the bullock cart at the bottom and the edifice of the Supreme Court of India at the top. “They figuratively cover his life achievement, from a poor village boy who went to school seated in a bullock cart to become an esteemed judge. The entire contents of the book are covered by these two images at a glance,” says Shivamurthy Mahaswamiji. He adds that Patil climbed his judicial career step by step.