Andhra Pradesh government teacher’s Mathema’tricks leave students spellbound

Taking Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan as an inspiration, he aimed to encourage students by using the Ganith Avadhanam, removing math phobia from them. Narayana also said, “I feel very proud and happy for my family cooperativeness and support for my initiatives taken to enhance maths teaching.”

In his 26-year teaching profession, he extended his services beyond school children to local youth and degree/engineering students preparing for competitive exams. He provided free coaching, especially helping students secure Navodaya seats.