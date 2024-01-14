Shunning luxury for serenity: This teen on a path to higher bliss

Reflecting on the same, she shares, “The ceremony is an elaborate process in Jainism. After a year of spiritual grooming, the final function spans five days and we are expecting around 50,000 attendees.”

After the Diksha ceremony, Yogita will adopt a life of simplicity, sacrificing modern conveniences such as fans, lights, toothbrushes and soaps. Embracing the unique practices of Jain monks and nuns, she will refrain from using electricity, will only travel barefoot and eat twice a day before sunset, among many other things. Additionally, she would undergo the ‘Kaya Klesh’ ritual, which is the removal of every strand of hair without blades or knives.