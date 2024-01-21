Amareshu Lingaiah: Smashing shuttlecocks, not dreams

KHAMMAM: Like many in their childhood, when Amareshu Lingaiah, a resident of Mustikuntla village of Khammam district, was in Class 9, he would often daydream of becoming a household name across India by smashing shuttle cocks, representing the country and defeating the world’s best in the field of badminton. However, while not a global personality (yet), the 64-year-old has become quite a public figure in Bonakal mandal, albeit for coaching and not playing.

While his dreams were cut short due to financial issues at home, Lingaiah now spends his time and effort to ensure that the aspirations of young sports talents are not dashed due to such constraints.

Locals say his determination has already inspired many sports personalities and continues to rouse the spirits of young sports stars across the district. “While Lingaiah wasn’t able to play professionally, he has helped at least a hundred kids represent the state, and some even the country, in badminton,” the residents add.

While Telangana has produced and helped nurture some of the best badminton players in the world, it isn’t possible to identify and train such athletes without intervention at the grassroots level, says K Ramalingam, a resident of Bonakal.

Every sportsperson playing for the state or country owes their achievements to people like Lingaiah, who has selflessly taken up the baton for honing and training many local youngsters, including the poor and tribals, he adds.

Ramalingam appealed to the government urging that they extend financial help to Lingaiah as he is striving to keep badminton sport alive.