Amareshu Lingaiah: Smashing shuttlecocks, not dreams

KHAMMAM: Like many in their childhood, when Amareshu Lingaiah, a resident of Mustikuntla village of Khammam district, was in Class 9, he would often daydream of becoming a household name across India by smashing shuttle cocks, representing the country and defeating the world’s best in the field of badminton. However, while not a global personality (yet), the 64-year-old has become quite a public figure in Bonakal mandal, albeit for coaching and not playing.
While his dreams were cut short due to financial issues at home, Lingaiah now spends his time and effort to ensure that the aspirations of young sports talents are not dashed due to such constraints.
Locals say his determination has already inspired many sports personalities and continues to rouse the spirits of young sports stars across the district. “While Lingaiah wasn’t able to play professionally, he has helped at least a hundred kids represent the state, and some even the country, in badminton,” the residents add.
While Telangana has produced and helped nurture some of the best badminton players in the world, it isn’t possible to identify and train such athletes without intervention at the grassroots level, says K Ramalingam, a resident of Bonakal.
Every sportsperson playing for the state or country owes their achievements to people like Lingaiah, who has selflessly taken up the baton for honing and training many local youngsters, including the poor and tribals, he adds.
Ramalingam appealed to the government urging that they extend financial help to Lingaiah as he is striving to keep badminton sport alive.
Speaking to TNIE, Lingaiah says he took up badminton coaching as he observed that the interest in the sport was dwindling in rural areas. He has trained more than 300 individuals without any fee at the Government Junior College grounds in the remote Bonakal mandal.
While the facilities are sparse and his financial situation is grim, Lingaiah has not lost hope. Several of his students have gone on to play the sport at the state, national and even international level. Others, who are also from underprivileged backgrounds, have secured government jobs.
Three of his tribal students, B Upender, B Gopi and B Uma, won a tournament in Nepal in 2014 and soon got jobs in the postal department. Lingaiah’s three daughters — Usharani, Nirosha and Himabindu — have also represented the country at the international level.
Despite playing only till university, the 64-year-old has done more for the sport in the region than he could have imagined. While many might say that the success of his students will one day outshine his dedication to the sport, Lingaiah says, “ I will continue to inspire and help more youngsters to become badminton enthusiasts until my last breath.”