Echoes of dance

WARANGAL: A few years ago, Himansee Katragadda, a 23-year-old resident of Warangal and a learned Kuchipudi dancer, visited the famous 12th-century stone temples, known as Kota Gullu, in Ghanpur of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Speaking to TNIE, she says, “As a dancer, I am spiritually connected to our Indian culture, traditions and heritage. During my visit, I thought of something: Why is the Ramappa temple in the limelight while the Kota Gullu remains in obscurity, despite both having similar sculptural and architectural beauty glorifying the richness of the Kakatiya dynasty?”

This thought led to the establishment of Temple Dance Studio in 2020. Under the initiative, Himansee says, “We take promising and young classical dancers and shoot videos with the untold and dilapidated temples in the backdrop to depict the condition through the lyrics and actions.” Since 2020, Himansee and team have performed and shot videos in over a dozen temples across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and even Tamil Nadu. “Reviving these untold temples to promote our Indian arts is the one-line motto of our Temple Dance Studio,” she adds.