From selling vegetables to safeguarding borders

MAHARASHTRA: One of the age-old sayings, “Coming events cast their shadows long before,” finds validation in the remarkable journey of Omkar Jadhav, who, despite hailing from the arid region of Khatav in Maharashtra’s Satara, braved all odds to crack the combined defence service exam and occupy the position of a lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Jadhav, who used to sell vegetables and coconuts to meet his family’s expenses, has been a brilliant student since childhood, says his father, Nanasaheb Jadhav. Proper guidance from good teachers helped him mould his personality, beside making him an avid reader.

After primary education, Omkar’s teachers suggested sending him to the central government-run Navodaya school or the military school, but he was keen on joining an army school rather than switching to Navodaya school. Giving in to his wishes, the family sent him to a military school, where he studied from 6th to 12th standard and scored well.

The weak financial condition prevented them from visiting Omkar in Satara. So, he used to come over and meet the family. “My son used to leave Satara city at 1.00 pm and after lunch on Sunday and return before 5.00 pm,” his father says.

Nanasaheb Jadhav says his son never squandered money. “He is always frugal when it comes to spending. He was never inclined to fancy a lifestyle and new clothes. In military school, he learned discipline and etiquette. Whenever he used to go for exams, we could never afford decent hotels for our stay. He has often slept on the railway platform, too.” he added.