Keeping Karakattam in tune with the times

COIMBATORE: Folk dances were never G Sudhakshana’s cup of tea. Like most 15-year-old children in her government school, she had not even heard of Karakattam.

But when Anushapavithra, a spirited 22-year-old dancer, was appointed to tutor students for the Kalai Thiruvizha competition in a school in Theethipalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore, many girls came along. Sudhakshana watched in fascination as Anushapavithra swayed in perfect rhythm to the beats, gently balancing a pot filled with water to the brim on her head.

“Earlier, I was not aware of the folk dances. But I couldn’t take my eyes off Anushapavithras’ expressions. She didn’t spill a single drop of water from the pot throughout the whole performance. At that moment, I decided that I had to join her class,” she said.