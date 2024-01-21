Lighting the path to success

BENGALURU: Hailing from the agrarian village of Katridaddi in Belagavi district, six students -- Sudeep Hatti, Naveen Dodavad, Gangappa Higani, Sunil Mashevadi, Sudeep Topagani, and Premkumar Hattiholi -- felt that studying can be an arduous task in the face of erratic power supply and fatigued, labouring parents seeking respite in their modest single-room dwellings. This is not unique to them. Children in several rural areas of India grapple with similar challenges.
Since purchasing a rechargeable table lamp is not a feasible option, these six 9th graders from the Government School in Katridaddi conceptualised the ‘Light Writer Pen’. This innovative device emits just enough light for children to read their lessons in the dark, without disturbing anybody.
The idea behind this inventive solution took shape when director of the NGO Sukruti Mantra Sansthe, and start-up Cre8 Network Anand Kodagal introduced ‘Project Aavishkaar’ to government schools in Dharwad. This initiative is aimed at fostering rural entrepreneurship by encouraging students to identify genuine problems within their ecosystem and devise resourceful solutions. Unlike conventional science fair projects, ‘Project Aavishkaar’ aims to inspire students to ideate marketable innovations.
“Due to frequent power cuts, we found it difficult to study at night. To address this issue, we developed this ‘light writer pen’ which will allow us to read and write in the dark,” said Naveen Dodavad, one of the budding entrepreneurs.
Out of the 100 students who participated in the programme, the ‘Light Writer Pen’ exhibited significant potential to scale-up in the market. Consequently, Kodagal incubated the project within his startup to commercialise the product, guiding the students to a private tinkering lab to incorporate technology in its development.
“About 70 per cent of students in rural Karnataka drop out of schools after Class 10 because their parents don’t have the resources for further education. To encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, it is crucial to prepare the youth at the right age. Students must understand how their ideas can evolve into revenue generating businesses,” emphasised Kodagal.
The team pitched the initial version of the pen in a session in Dharwad, earning a reward of Rs 5,000 each. One of the judges at the session even expressed interest in promoting the product in the e-commerce market. Subsequently, the team showcased their innovation at various stages, including the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023. They also secured Rs 2 lakh from a Bengaluru-based investor.
“Through this project, we’ve learned how to articulate and present ourselves on stage. With the initial investment of Rs 2 lakh, we plan to develop new models and designs of the pen,” stated Sudeep Hatti.
The team independently conducted cost optimisation and market validation, consulting with local storekeepers in and around their village to understand how much they would pay for the product. “Initially, we thought it would be easy to sell our product in nearby shops, to cater to a small target group. However, when we pitched the product in the actual market, we realised the pen could actually be beneficial to not just students but a lot of other people,” shared Sunil Mashevadi.
An NGO in Uttar Pradesh has already placed orders for a substantial number of sample products, which if they find useful, could potentially turn into a huge market, noted Kodagal.
“Currently, Cre8 Network manages the business prospects of the product, on behalf of the students, allowing them to focus on the design and functionality. When they come of age, there is a provision for them to separate from the agreement and establish their own entity,” he informed.
“With Anand sir’s guidance, we have gained insights on how to run a business. With more knowledge and experience, we aspire to expand this business,” said Sudeep Topagani.
Presently, an industrial product manufacturer is developing the marketable design of the pen in this self-funded project. Kodagal highlighted the collaborative support received from various quarters, including free access to tinkering labs and discounted manufacturing costs, as a testament to their belief in nurturing young talent.
As several hands join forces to realise the business venture of these six students, the impact expands from boosting their confidence to elevating their standard of living. Looking ahead, the team envisions creating innovative solutions for bigger challenges.