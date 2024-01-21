Lighting the path to success

BENGALURU: Hailing from the agrarian village of Katridaddi in Belagavi district, six students -- Sudeep Hatti, Naveen Dodavad, Gangappa Higani, Sunil Mashevadi, Sudeep Topagani, and Premkumar Hattiholi -- felt that studying can be an arduous task in the face of erratic power supply and fatigued, labouring parents seeking respite in their modest single-room dwellings. This is not unique to them. Children in several rural areas of India grapple with similar challenges.

Since purchasing a rechargeable table lamp is not a feasible option, these six 9th graders from the Government School in Katridaddi conceptualised the ‘Light Writer Pen’. This innovative device emits just enough light for children to read their lessons in the dark, without disturbing anybody.

The idea behind this inventive solution took shape when director of the NGO Sukruti Mantra Sansthe, and start-up Cre8 Network Anand Kodagal introduced ‘Project Aavishkaar’ to government schools in Dharwad. This initiative is aimed at fostering rural entrepreneurship by encouraging students to identify genuine problems within their ecosystem and devise resourceful solutions. Unlike conventional science fair projects, ‘Project Aavishkaar’ aims to inspire students to ideate marketable innovations.

“Due to frequent power cuts, we found it difficult to study at night. To address this issue, we developed this ‘light writer pen’ which will allow us to read and write in the dark,” said Naveen Dodavad, one of the budding entrepreneurs.