Micro artist from Telangana's Jagtial built a replica of Ayodhya Ram temple using rice grains

JAGTIAL: In a show of devotion, a micro artist from Jagtial has crafted a breathtaking replica of the Ayodhya Ram temple using 16,000 rice grains. The much-awaited consecration ceremony is scheduled to be held on Monday.

This intricately designed masterpiece is not just a creative endeavour by Gurram Dayakar, it is also a symbol of devotion and a token of appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the construction of the temple. The exquisite artwork is set to be presented to the prime minister as a gesture of gratitude. Dayakar’s artistic prowess extends beyond the realms of conventional creations; in the past, he has crafted intricate artefacts, including a minuscule rat and a clay Lord Ganesh idol during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The design and construction of this piece took 60 hours, says Dayakar, who name features in the Guinness Book of World Record holder.

He tells TNIE that the realisation of the 30-year-old dream is a source of pride for every Indian. Dayakar emphasised the significance of the Ayodhya temple, attributing its success to the greatness of Sanatana Dharma.

This temple is not just a structure, it is a symbol of India’s pride and the enduring legacy of Sanatana Dharma. As a miniature artist and lifelong devotee of Rama, I felt compelled to create this piece of art as a humble offering, he opined.