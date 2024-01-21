Palaka Balapam: Where Telugu knows no borders

After lockdown

However, with the lockdown ending and schools starting physical classes, the number of students started dwindling. However, the 37-year-old knew that this was not the time to back down. “Palaka Balapam faced its share of challenges in the early years. The lack of technical knowledge and digital promotions resulted in a temporary decline in student enrolment post-lockdown. Undeterred, I assembled a dedicated team — a technical crew and a teaching staff. Together, we created engaging animation stories, crafted unique lessons and developed a customised syllabus. With this, our initiative garnered widespread acclaim, reigniting the interest of students in learning the Telugu language,” Saritha says.

Now, the school operates round the clock, with teachers working in three shifts to accommodate students across different time zones. Classes begin at dawn (4 am IST) and continue until late at night (11 pm IST).

Talking about the curriculum, Saritha explains, “The curriculum is different for different age groups and depends on the grasp of language as well. We teach students as young as five and as old as 18. I recognised the challenges faced by parents and students in finding time for classes and responded by ensuring flexibility in scheduling.”

With a flexible fee structure, depending on the financial status, Saritha hopes that she is able to teach the language to every Telugu child and extend the reach of the school. She takes pride in the fact that she has employed four more women to assist her and support four households in the process.

The legacy of Palaka Balapam is not just about language education but about bridging cultural gaps and fostering connections that transcend borders, Saritha says.