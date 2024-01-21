Playing matchmaker

VIJAYAPURA: Infected with HIV by birth, the life of 24-year-old Rashmi (name changed) was a struggle as she had to carry the fear of social stigma. Today, she is leading a happy life, married to Neelakanth (29), who is also HIV-infected and works as a security guard. The couple is profoundly grateful to Ravi Kittur, a counsellor, for helping them find each other.

A resident of Vijayapura city, Rashmi narrated the ordeal she faced before marriage. She lost her parents at an early age and had to depend on relatives for shelter. But later, she got admitted to a government hostel and continued her studies. Having completed B.Sc Nursing, she finally became self-reliant, working as a nursing staffer in a private hospital.

“It is no fault of mine. I got HIV because of my parents, yet my relatives never understood it,” she said in anguish. One of the primary reasons she decided to marry was because she wanted to show her family, who had ill-treated her, that she too could lead a normal life.

The story of her husband Neelakanth (name changed) is no different. Hailing from Bagalkot district, he wanted to marry only an HIV-infected girl. “Many HIV-infected men, due to fear of social stigma, don’t reveal their infection and marry normal women. After marriage, the wives get HIV infection,” he said. Neelakanth said he didn’t want to spoil another life.

In search of a life partner, he ended up finding Rashmi through Ravi Kittur. The couple has a two-year-old son who is normal, as Rashmi began taking treatment when she was pregnant, to ensure the baby remains unaffected by the virus.

Rashmi and Neelakanth are among 56 HIV/AIDS-infected couples who are married with the help of Kittur, who works as a counsellor at the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre of the District Government Hospital.